The names on Squadhelp Marketplace do not include trademarks or business registration, as that is not possible. In order to apply for a trademark or business registration, you are required to specify the business in details including: location, type/industry, name of Director(s), and what services the company/product will provide. Since our names can be purchased by anyone for any use, it would not be possible for us to file a trademark in advance.

We recommend that you do some research and/or seek legal advice to ensure that the name you are interested in does not have a direct Trademark conflicts by a competitor in your industry and within your region. If there is no direct conflict, or the existing trademark is unrelated to how you plan to use it, then you have a good chance of being able to trademark the name yourself. If there is an existing trademark, keep in mind that, as long as your business is in a different industry, you may still be able to file a trademark for the name.

We also offer a Trademark validation & Filing service which includes upfront Trademark validation and filing the Trademark application on your behalf by a licensed Trademark Attorney.